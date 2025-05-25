As leader of APC in Benue, Alia has no plan to quit party — Aide

Governor Hyacinth Alia is the leader of the All Progressives Congress in Benue State and therefore does not have any reason to quit the party as falsely published by an online medium.

This was made public by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, in a statement in reaction to the story he described as a fake one against the governor.

The statement read in full, “We read another fake news publication by Sahara Reporters, wherein they have alleged that Governor Hyacinth Alia, is plotting to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst the brewing crisis in the APC in Benue State.

For the unsuspecting public, the story is not true and is typical of the yellow journalism practices by some online newspapers.

At a time opposition Governors are joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), due to the policies and wonderful performances of the party under the Tinubu led administration, it is laughable and lame for a media house and its sponsors to even think the Governor would contemplate leaving the party he is presently sponsoring in the State.

There is no doubt about the Governor’s loyalty to the APC. He has been an active participant in the affairs of the party, including the recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC sole candidate ahead of the 2027 presidential elections. His presence at both the zonal event and national held at the banquet hall in the villa contradicts the false narrative being peddled by this medium of a strained relationship with the Presidency.

Again, the APC leadership in the State is in no crisis as claimed in the unfounded report. The party under the chairmanship of Hon. Benjamin Omale, has a super working relationship with the Governor, and has been performing its functions effectively, both at the State and national level, as was seen recently during the APC Summit in Abuja.

It is appalling and disappointing how a medium could blatantly publish lies to cast doubts on the attendance of a personality like a state governor in an occasion he attended along with his colleagues with full media coverage.

We urge readers and the general public to yet again, disregard this fake news report and to always rely on credible sources of information rather than fake information mediums.

The Governor has no plans to defect from the APC, especially as Benue State stands to benefit more under the party and the Tinubu led presidency. He will continue to deliver good governance to the people of the Benue State on the APC platform they elected him.”

