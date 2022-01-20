As judge on Nigerian idols, those that go home will be hopeful — D’banj

Popular pop star, Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, has expressed his excitement at being one of the judges of the seventh season of Nigerian Idol.

D’banj will joining Similoluwa Kosoko, aka Simi, and Obi Asika, who returns as a judge from the previous season on the show.

The show, which is billed to start on February 6, 2022, will air on DStv channel 197 and GOtv channel 29.

On their new roles, D’Banj and Simi promised to bring their A-game to match Asika’s proficiency and words of improvement to the contestants from the auditions to the finale.

On why he agreed to be a judge on the show, D’banj said: “Actually this is the first time I am on a reality show as a judge.

“I have had so many offers during the years.

“But I decided to choose Nigerian Idol because first of all, I am a Nigerian, secondly it is because of the growth of the industry, which means there is no better time to support someone’s dream than now.

“It’s a journey that some of us has been on over a decade and it is so important to groom the younger generation coming after us.

“So they will follow the right path.

“It might be hard to say no to the contestants, but I can’t pass everybody, but those that will go home will be hopeful.”

Speaking at the Nigerian Idols Season 7 media launch held on Tuesday at Ilupeju, Lagos, the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said: “We could not think of a better trio to be the season’s judges than Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi.

“The three of them combine bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts.

“We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!”

D’banj, excited to be selected as one of the judges, said: “I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol and I couldn’t contain my excitement.

“I’m coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang.”

Nigerian Idol Season 6 ended last year with Kingdom Kroseide emerging winner after months of intense contest.

He won a grand prize of N30 million in cash and N20 million worth of other gifts.