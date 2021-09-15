As ICPC moves in, work on N22.7b Akure-Ikere-Ekiti Road set to begin

Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company, the contractors handling the dualising of Akure to Ikere-Ekiti Road, has assured the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission of commencing work this September.

The 26km road project, awarded in July 2020 for N22.7 billion, was one of the constituency projects being tracked by the ICPC in Ondo State.

It comes under the third phase of its Constituency and Executive project tracking, led by David Oluwole.

Dr. Augustine Etafo, the company’s site agent, gave the assurance to the ICPC project tracking team in Akure on Wednesday.

Etafo, who explained that the project was delayed because the mobilisation by the Federal Government, was not really forthcoming, said the rainy season and interference by the communities also hindered the start of work.

He said: “We have commenced skeletal work and preliminary work.

“Palliative work has also started.

“Hopefully, full work will commence this September.”

The ICPC is tracking no fewer than 1,024 constituency and executive projects in 18 states, out of which 52 of the projects are located in Ondo State.

The tracking was to ensure value for money in the execution of the projects across all the constituencies.