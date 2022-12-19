As Boston Hills Hotel & Resort opens this December, by Tony Onyima

Boston Hills Resort & Hotel Limited, an exquisite and luxurious 5-star hospitality outfit located at the serene and pristine Achalagu layout of Umuoji, Idemili North LGA, Anambra State will officially be commissioned on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The official opening will no doubt put Umuoji on the global hospitality map.

The successful completion and official opening of the hotel will also give impetus to the evolving business and leisure districts being developed in the community by individuals and the town union.

Presently, there are sprawling shopping plazas, civic centre, medical centre, bank, post office, gas plant, school of nursing, mini stadium and Umuoji Country Club.

Developed by Chief (Dr.) Victor Ide Okoye, a US-based businessman, Boston Hills Resort & Hotel is a lavishly and exquisitely furnished 40-room edifice comprising presidential suites, business suites, executive and deluxe rooms. Besides being a think-home project, Okoye said he was motivated by the need to “give Ndi Anambra world class hospitality services. Umuoji is fast evolving into an urban city which attracts teeming visitors who deserve comfort and luxury”.

The hotel, he said, has been deliberately and lavishly furnished to offer comfort and peace of mind. It boasts of classy restaurant, exotic and stocked bars and well treated swimming pool for guests and in-house guests. The rooms have cable television with Wi-Fi and supported by a 24-hour electricity supply and security. Manned by internationally certified chefs, the hotel’s restaurant offer a blend of African traditional and international cuisines. The serene and idyllic location of the resort makes it ideal for retreats and people looking for a gateway from hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

It’s about a twenty minutes’ drive away from the commercial city of Onitsha, on the eastern bank of the Niger River, and 35 minutes away from two International airports: Anambra Airport and Asaba International airport, Delta State. The hotel has an airport shuttle on request.

Visit the resort and experience excellence and comfort. You can reach the resort through

Phone: +234 706 995 6099 / +234 802 432 9306: Email Address: [email protected].





