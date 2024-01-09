Aruna moves up to 14th in latest ITTF ranking

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna on Monday began the new year with an improvement in his International Table-tennis Federation world ranking.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that he gained points in his quarterfinal finish at the World Table Tennis finals.

This earned Aruna the 14th position in the latest ITTF Ranking.

The African champion caused one of the biggest upsets at the WTT Finals, Doha 2023.

This was after he came from 0-2 down to beat world number five Hugo Calderano of Brazil 3-2 and book his place in the quarter finals of the year-ending tournament held in Qatar.

Aruna, who was ranked 16th before the WTT Finals, gained 265 points after his quarterfinal finish in Doha.

This improved his world rating points to 1,425 ahead of 15th placed Darko Jorgic of Slovenia, who has 1,340 points.

Also, WTT has listed Aruna’s 2023 triumph over former world number five Tomokazu Harimoto among the five biggest upsets of the outgone year.

This was after the Nigerian stunned the Japanese 3-0 to reach the quarterfinal stage of the Singapore Smash in 2023.

Aruna was quoted on the website of the WTT as having said: “I am working hard this year so that I can achieve more successes and continue to shoot up my ranking.

“This will enable me secure my qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

Meanwhile, Aruna has been listed alongside Egypt’s Omar Assar among the top 20 players that will start their campaign from the main draw of the 2024 WTT Star Contender.

The tournament, which served off on Monday with the preliminary round, will end on Saturday at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar with a prize money of $250,000.