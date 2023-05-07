Aruna loses to Egypt’s Assar at ITTF Africa Cup

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna on Saturday lost in the International Table Tennis Federation Africa Cup final match to arch rival and defending champion Omar Assar of Egypt.

The game, played at Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi, saw the top African player losing 1-4 (8-11 13-15 7-11 11-9 7-11).

To get to the final, Aruna had defeated Egyptian Mohamed Youssef 4-0 (11-9 11-5 11-3 12-10) in the semi-finals played also on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the women’s event final saw 15-year-old Egyptian, Hana Goda, successfully defending her title against compatriot Dina Meshref 4-3 to clinch the trophy.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three other Nigerians who participated in the tournament could not make a podium finish.

The tournament, which began on Thursday, ended o Saturday.