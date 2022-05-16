Artisan jailed 12 months for breach of contract

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja has sentenced a 31-year-old electrician, 12 months imprisonment for defrauding his customer sum of N603,000.

The convict, Ikoko Friday, who lives in Byazhin, Abuja, earlier pleaded guilty to criminal breach of contract, cheating and begged the court for leniency.

The Area Court judge, Sulyman Ola however, gave the convict an option of N20,000 fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N603,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada had told the court that on March 28 the complainant, Orogun Ernest reported the matter at Byazhin Police Station.

Ogada said that on March 8 the convict presented himself as a staff member of the Abuja Electric Distribution Company (AEDC).

He told the court that the defendant told the complainant that he can use an AEDC Meter.

He said that the convict dishonestly collected N603, 000 from the complainant to supply the meter.

Ogada said the convict criminally refused to supply the meter and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor added that during the police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the money failed.

Ogada further told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 382 and 322 of the Penal Code.