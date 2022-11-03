Artisan docked for allegedly swindling taxi driver

An artisan, Joseph Oge, was on Thursday docked in an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja for allegedly swindling a taxi driver of N25,000.

The police charged Oge who lives in Karu, Abuja with criminal breach of trust, theft and extortion.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that on Oct. 14, the defendant boarded the complainant’s cab from Asokoro to Wuse II and from there to a hotel at Maitama and he also directed the complainant to take him back to Wuse II which brought the total sum of his transport fare to N22,000.

Osho said the defendant in the process deceived the complainant again and collected N3,000 totalling N25,000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also dishonestly deceived him to lend him his infinix play 9 phone worth N75,000 and ran away to an unknown destination.

Osho said the complainant traced the defendant and after he was arrested, he asked for additional N15,000 to return the phone.

He said during police investigation, the phone was recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 288 and 292 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Hassan Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 with one surety who must live within court jurisdiction.

Mohammed ordered that the surety address must be verified by the court officer and the police officer and National I.D card must be kept at the court.

Mohammed therefore adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for further hearing.





