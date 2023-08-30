Artificial intelligence not a threat to civil engineering profession – Don

A Lecturer at the University of Ibadan (UI), Dr Abdulwasiu Ajagbe, said Artificial intelligence (AI) should not be seen as a threat to the civil engineering profession by professionals.

Ajagbe, who is of the Department of Civil Engineering, in the premier University said this while delivering a lecture at the maiden annual distinguished lecture of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Osun Chapter in Osogbo.

The lecture tagged: the Engr. Timothy Abiona Annual Distinguished Lecture, had as its theme: “Native Intelligence, Civil Engineers and the Challenges of Artificial Intelligence.”

Ajagbe said that rather than see AI as a threat, it should be harnessed as a tool to make the work of Engineers better.

He said: “There is no cause to worry about AI taking over the engineering profession, because AI still needs human native intelligence (input) to function.

“I urge civil engineers to embrace artificial intelligence, so they will not be left out in the future of Engineering Technology.

“Any engineer in the civil engineering profession, who is not ready to adapt to the advancement of AI will be left out in the future of engineering technology.”

The don said that, although AI machines could process data accurately and timely, it would still take the intelligence of an engineer to apply it appropriately to achieve the intended purpose.

He said that the contribution of AI to modern-day engineering was laudable, as risk analysis, fault detection and work efficiency are now easier with the use of advanced AI.

Also Read:

He encouraged engineers to align and upgrade themselves to the growing trend of AI in engineering before they would be left out and their services become irrelevant.

In his remarks, Asimiyu Oyediran, the Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers in the state, said that the lecture was organised in honour of a former chairman of the association, Timothy Abiona.

Oyediran appreciated the organising committee and executive members of the association for making the lecture a reality.