Artificial intelligence is also called machine intelligence or robot.

Public Relations Officer of the service, Kalu Emetu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

Emetu said that the reason behind the development was largely because of the complaints the service received on a daily basis about some of its personnel in the course of carrying out their lawful duties.

According to him, with machines in place, no doubt it will go a long way in reducing the number of human to human contacts.

“The case has always been that people bring one complaint or the other to the service by themselves about some officers.

“But when you have technology aiding some of these assignments, one will notice that it will definitely take off the stress from the motorists coming to the office for one reason or the other about our personnel.

“So, with machines in place, it does not know who you are, nor does it know your status in the society. It will not say I hate your face and I must book you.

“And the moment you are booked, it will send the bill to you and you will be forced to pay whether you like it or not.”

The PRO explained that all the efforts were geared towards avoiding unnecessary human to human contacts that would have resulted to break down of law and order oftentimes.

He explained further that the project would also go a long way in aiding seamless free flow of traffic in the FCT.

Emetu promised that the service would extend the project to the satellite towns within the FCT, to ensure free flow of traffic in those areas.

He expressed optimism that by the time the project finally came in stream, it would impact positively on the lives of the residents of the FCT.