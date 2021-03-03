The Nigeria Labour Congress has threatened to picket filling stations across the country over hoarding and creation of artificial petrol scarcity.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, gave the warning at end of an emergency (virtual) meeting of the National Executive Council of the congress on Tuesday in Abuja.

Wabba said NEC had condemned the current hoarding and artificial scarcity of petrol by marketers in major cities.

He said that NEC lamented the great hardship the situation was imposing on an already suffering and traumatised Nigerian workforce and people.

Wabba said Nigerians were being punished and impoverished to satisfy the greed of a few marketers of refined petroleum products.

He said: “NEC called on relevant regulatory agencies of government to rise up to the protection of the interests of the majority of Nigerians from the exploitative hands of market forces.

“These market forces are bent on making maximal profits from the sufferings of fellow citizens.

“The NEC also warned that should the current artificial scarcity persist that the various leadership structures of the NLC should picket petrol stations found to be inflicting pains on Nigerians.”

