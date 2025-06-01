Articulated truck crushes motorcyclist in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, on Sunday, said a commercial motorcyclist lost his life after colliding with a fully loaded articulated truck transporting flour.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, in a statement said the accident took place along the Sabo Onimalu corridor, inward Itamaga, in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos State.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

“Preliminary findings from an immediate on-site investigation suggest that the motorcyclist who was speeding suffered a sudden brake malfunction, rendering him incapable of regaining control.

He said that as a result, the motorcyclist forcefully rammed into the rear of the moving trailer, culminating in instantaneous fatality.

“LASTMA officers who arrived promptly as the first emergency responders, took swift and decisive action to manage the ensuing chaos and secure the accident scene.

“During this intervention, it was discovered that the driver of the articulated vehicle had fled the location in a bid to evade responsibility.

Also Read:

“Demonstrating commendable professionalism and presence of mind, LASTMA personnel embarked on a rapid pursuit, successfully apprehending the absconding driver.

“The arrested driver was immediately transferred to the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Sagamu Road Division, Ikorodu, for further investigation and potential prosecution under the relevant traffic and criminal statutes,” he said.

He noted that the mangled remains of the deceased motorcyclist were found trapped beneath the truck, adding that with clinical precision and due sensitivity, LASTMA officials extricated and evacuated the corpse.

“The body was, thereafter, handed over to members of his family who rushed to the accident scene after receiving phone calls from his other motorcyclists,” he said.

Bakare-Oki conveyed his profound condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasised the importance of heightened vigilance on the part of road users.

He further used the occasion to deliver a firm appeal to the leadership of commercial motorcycle operators’ unions across the state, urging them to intensify safety sensitisation campaigns among members.

He reiterated the Lagos State Government’s policy on the restricted movement of commercial motorcycles along some corridors, highways and bridges, urging total conformity in the overriding interest of public safety and order.

“LASTMA reaffirms its unyielding commitment to the preservation of lives and the promotion of orderly conduct across the metropolis.

“Road users are urged to imbibe a culture of caution, respect for traffic laws, and civic responsibility at all times,” he said.

Post Views: 1