President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Prince Arthur Eze on the occasion of his 72nd birthday on November 25, 2020.

The President’s felicitation was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

Adesina said in the statement: “The President joins family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating a man who has devoted his resources to help those in need, reaching out generously to under-privileged people and families, communities, academic, religious and health institutions.

“As an accomplished businessman, President Buhari is delighted that Prince Eze has used his massive investments in the oil and gas sector, across Africa, to contribute to the development of the nation’s economy, provide gainful employment to many Nigerians and extend similar opportunities and goodwill to other nationals as well.

“As the Ozoigbondu counts his numerous blessings, the President prays God Almighty to grant him good health, happiness and peace, with more fruitful years to continue his good works for the country and humanity.”