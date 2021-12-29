Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have revealed that head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and will therefore miss Saturday’s clash with Manchester City.

The Spaniard, who first tested positive for COVID-19 back in March 2020, will be absent from the club for the next seven days due to the rules on self-isolation.

According to The Sun, Arteta has had both vaccinations, in addition to the booster, but he has caught the virus for the second time.

“Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19,” read a club statement. “Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”

Assistants Steve Round and Albert Stuivenberg will lead the team during Saturday’s Premier League clash with Man City.

A number of Premier League matches have been called off in recent weeks due to coronavirus outbreaks, including Arsenal’s contest with Wolverhampton Wanderers, which was due to take place on Tuesday.