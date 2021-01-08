Mikel Arteta has hailed Folarin Balogun’s “incredible” progress as the club remain in talks about extending his contract.

The teenage striker has scored twice since making his first-team debut at the end of October and the manager is keen to keep him.

“His progression and the use of the time that he’s had with us has been incredible. He will keep having chances while he’s with us,” Arteta said.

“You need three parties to make a deal. For sure, the club wants to make a deal, the manager wants to make a deal, the player wants to stay and I’m not sure about the agent.

“No, I’m not saying he’s stopping [the deal]. I’m saying that we need to find an agreement with him. We are negotiating with an agent, with a player that wants to stay at the club and we need to find an agreement.

“I’m telling you that we are doing everything we can to keep him here and hopefully from the other part they are doing the same and they defend the same interests, which is the players’ interest, which is to stay at the football club and be successful with us.”