Professionals from Awba-Ofemili in Anambra State have condemned the recent attacks on the town and beckoned on the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, and his Enugu State counterpart, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to urgently step in and ensure peaceful resolution.

The body under the aegis of Awba-Ofemili League of Professionals made this call at the weekend after receiving the unfortunate news of clashes between Awba-Ofemili in Anambra State and Ibute-Olo in Enugu State, which led to arson and killing.

According to the National Coordinator of ALeP, Remmy Nweke, Awba-Ofemili is a border town in Anambra State with common boundary with Ibute-Olo in Enugu State.

ALeP, Nweke said, condemned the recent attacks on indigenes of Awba-Ofemili, mostly farmers at the Ndave Okpu landmass, which led to loss of life and arson that occurred in the town thereafter.

The group also noted that without farming extensively this year of Coronavirus or COVID-19, it may turn out to be famine for the rice and agrarian town of Awba-Ofemili.

“We equally appeal to all groups, youth, farmers and all those affected by the unwanted arson for peace to reign, so as to pave way for the amicable resolution of whatever may be the issues that led to the latest clash and loss of life,” ALeP said in a press statement made available to newsmen.

They noted that ALeP in conclusion of its nationwide appeal, fasting and prayer session at the weekend specifically appealed to the two governors of Anambra and Enugu States to urgently take charge of the full security architecture of the two sister states and directly get involved to avoid further loss of life and properties.

This, the group said, would douse tensions in the towns and bring culprits to book as well as deter those wanting to capitalize on the crisis at hand to further destabilise the Awba-Ofemili town and by extension the two states.

ALeP equally appealed to those torching people’s property to desist and take to peaceful resolution as peace is the ultimate that must be embraced by all.

The Awba-Ofemili League of Professionals is a group of all conscious, keen and capable professionals from Awba-Ofemili town in Awka-North Local Government Area of Anambra State, championing advocacy for a united front for the development and restoration of the rice-producing, agrarian town and safer society.