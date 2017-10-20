Arsenal’s Wilshere will get Premier League game time – Wenger

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere will get a chance to prove himself in the Premier League, Manager Arsene Wenger said after the midfielder impressed in Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League victory over Red Star Belgrade.

Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth before sustaining season-ending leg injury in April, returned to action for Arsenal in their Europa League opener against FC Cologne in September.

The England international has been in good form in his three Europa League appearances, but is yet to play in the league and Wenger says the 25-year-old has now earned his chance.

“He will get a chance in the Premier League, don’t worry about that,” Wenger told reporters after the match.

He said: “I think at the moment it’s going like that. He got a big kick in the first half on his ankle, but he managed to get through the 90 minutes and games of that intensity will, of course, help him a lot.”

Frenchman Olivier Giroud scored an overhead kick to win the match for Arsenal and Wenger says the 31-year-old striker had predicted that he would score.

Wenger said: “At some stage he came to the touchline and told me, ‘We will score’. He knew more than I did. That’s Olivier Giroud.

“He keeps belief when it is tough. That’s why he scores at moments you didn’t expect him to score.”

Wenger also praised defender Mathieu Debuchy, who returned to first-team action for the first time since November 2016.

He said: “I am pleased for him that he survived 90 minutes without any setbacks.”

“Overall it was a positive performance for someone who has been out for such a long time.”

Arsenal, currently sixth in the league, now turn their attention to Sunday’s trip to Everton.