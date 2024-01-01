Arsenal’s Thomas Partey left out of Ghana’s AFCON squad

Ghana manager Chris Hughton has left Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey out of his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The 30-year-old has only made five appearances for the Gunners during an injury-plagued 2023-24 campaign.

Most recently, he came on as a substitute in October’s 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Also Read:

Partey – who missed all of September with a groin injury – was also on the bench for Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea later that month, but he re-entered the infirmary with a thigh problem before the Gunners’ 2-1 Champions League win over Sevilla on October 24.

The former Atletico Madrid man’s problem was serious enough to require an operation, which ended his chances of playing for Arsenal again in 2023, and Mikel Arteta revealed on December 22 that he was yet to rejoin team training.

As a result, Partey was absent from Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Fulham, although there was hope that he would have proven his fitness for the AFCON, which takes place from January 13 to February 11.

However, Partey has not made the cut for the upcoming continental championships, with Hughton – who labelled the Arsenal man one of his nation’s most important players – explaining that he is still on the mend from the “biggest injury” of his career.

“Thomas Partey for sure, and I say this not in a detrimental way to the squad that we have, but he is one of our most important players,” Hughton told a press conference after naming his squad.

“This we know and, withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad. We know the quality of player that he is. This is a player that has a substantial injury.

“I’ve spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal Football Club. They will treat this injury with caution, and so will the player. This is a big injury for him and the biggest injury that he’s had.

“The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period of time. From all the information that we’ve been given, the timelines of his recovery and the caution that will be taken, will not meet our timelines for the AFCON.”

Since making his debut for Ghana in 2016, Partey has represented his country at the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as playing all three of their group matches at the 2022 World Cup.

The 30-year-old also has five goals and four assists to show from 104 games in an Arsenal jersey, playing an integral part in their return to Champions League football, but he has been tipped to leave for some time amid his perpetual injury woes.

Partey – under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2025 – is one of four Arsenal players currently taking up beds in the treatment room alongside Jurrien Timber (ACL), Fabio Vieira (groin) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf).

Zinchenko is set to undergo a scan on the problem which prevented him from playing in Sunday’s loss to Fulham, while Timber and Vieira are both long-term absentees, but Takehiro Tomiyasu – who is set to represent Japan at this month’s Asia Cup – made his return from a previous calf concern at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal temporarily take a break from their faltering Premier League title charge when they host Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.