Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun open to Chelsea move

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is reportedly open to joining London rivals Chelsea before the end of the summer transfer window.

The United State of America international is still on the books at the Emirates despite his representatives’ efforts to find him a new stomping ground, as the Gunners’ £50 million price tag is proving problematic for interested parties.

Arsenal are insistent on receiving a club-record fee for the sale of Balogun, who starred at Ligue 1 club Reims with 22 goals during a season-long loan in 2022-23.

Since returning to North London, Balogun was offered first-team minutes by Mikel Arteta in pre-season, but the 22-year-old did not make the squad for either of Arsenal’s opening two fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

The striker had been dealing with a foot injury towards the end of pre-season, but it is unclear whether his absences have been due to that issue or linked to the speculation surrounding his future.

Monaco are already believed to have seen a £34 million offer for Balogun turned down, and while the French side are expected to table an improved bid, they are facing competition from Chelsea, Fulham and Arsenal’s arch enemy Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea have supposedly made contact with Balogun’s entourage to gauge his interest in a move to Stamford Bridge, and according to the Evening Standard, the former England youth international can see himself in West London.

Arsenal are said to be aware of Chelsea’s interest in Balogun, and Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that his side are open to bringing another new striker to the club before the window closes.

Due to serious knee injuries to Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku, the latter’s fellow new arrival Nicolas Jackson has held the fort up front, but he is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League despite showing early signs of promise.

The Blues have already let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang end his forgettable stint at Stamford Bridge to join Marseille, while Romelu Lukaku has been ostracised from the group as he tries to secure a move elsewhere.

The Belgian was initially expected to return to Inter Milan on a permanent basis, but the Nerazzurri severed ties with him after learning that he was in talks with Juventus, who are yet to reach an agreement over a fee with Chelsea.

Balogun impressed with a spate of prolific displays during his time in Arsenal’s academy, but the American attacker has just two goals to show from 10 appearances for the first team in all tournaments.

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard are all ahead of Balogun in the strikers’ pecking order at the Emirates, while Gabriel Martinelli is also capable of playing centrally.

Carney Chukwuemeka was on target for Chelsea in their 3-1 loss to West Ham United on Sunday, but the ex-Aston Villa man suffered a knee injury in that London derby and will be sidelined for around six weeks following an operation.

Meanwhile, Arsenal made it two for two against Crystal Palace on Monday night, securing a 1-0 win thanks to Martin Odegaard’s penalty despite going down to 10 men when Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off in the second half.