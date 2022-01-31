Arsenal’s Aubameyang arrives in Barcelona to complete loan move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has arrived in Barcelona to complete his loan switch from Arsenal.

The clubs were locked in talks over the striker’s future during the morning of deadline day, with the key factor his £350,000-a-week wages.

The Gunners hope to make a big saving on his wages having already let Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers leave this month, along with loan departures for Folarin Balogun, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Pablo Mari.

Mikel Arteta sanctioned Aubameyang’s exit after stripping him of the captaincy over a disciplinary breach last month, and the Gabon international has not returned to the squad since, Manchester Evening reports.

On Monday lunchtime, fans and journalists positioned outside Barcelona’s airport spotted Aubameyang arriving through the terminal and he signed autographs before hopping into a waiting vehicle, flashing a thumbs-up as he departed.

A tally of just four goals in 14 Premier League matches had raised questions over the 32-year-old’s form of late.

However, Arsenal are lacking in firepower, as evidenced in their 0-0 draw against Burnley last time out, and are set to go without signing a replacement on deadline day.