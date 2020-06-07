Arsenal returned to action for the first time on Saturday since the 2019/2020 English Premier League was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They beat Charlton Athletic 6-0 in a friendly at an empty Emirates Stadium.

Premier League clubs were this week given the all-clear to play friendlies ahead of the scheduled restart on June 17, following a three-month stoppage.

Arsenal hosted second tier Charlton Athletic behind closed doors and with officiating roles carried out by club staff.

Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored before halftime while academy graduate Eddie Nketiah grabbed a second half hat-trick.

Joe Willock was also on target.

Arsenal, who are ninth in the league standings, are away to Manchester City on June 17.

Reuters/NAN.