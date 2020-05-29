Arsenal chiefs have identified Lille striker Victor Osimhen as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Daily Express claimed Arsenal is tracking Osimhen as a potential replacement for Aubameyang.

Aubameyang looks set to leave this summer after failing to negotiate new terms at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are keen to avoid a repeat of the scenario which saw Aaron Ramsey leave for free last summer, so will offload Aubameyang this summer to ensure they get a fee.

Osimhen has scored 13 goals in 25 Ligue 1 starts this season.