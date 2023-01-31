Arsenal to wait until summer to make Folarin Balogun decision

Arsenal are reportedly set to wait until the end of the season before they make a decision over Folarin Balogun’s future.



The striker joined the Arsenal academy at age eight, and he worked his way up to make his debut for the club in 2020, although he has had to settle for 10 appearances for the Gunners, where he has contributed with two goals and one assist.



The England Under 21 international struggled during a loan spell with Middlesbrough in the second half of last season, registering three goals and three assists in 21 appearances.



However, he has enjoyed greater success on loan at Reims this season, and at the weekend, he scored a stoppage-time equaliser to hold Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw.



Balogun is comfortably the club’s highest scorer this term, scoring 12 goals in his 20 appearances, while he has also chipped in with three assists.



Despite putting in a number of impressive performances in his loan spell with Reims, the Daily Mail are reporting that Arsenal will not make a decision over his future until the summer.



The report claimed that Reims expect the player to return to Arsenal in the summer for discussions over his future.



Balogun is currently under contract with the Gunners until June 2025, but it remains to be seen if he features in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.



The 21-year-old dropped a hint about his desire to remain with Arsenal, after imitating one of Thierry Henry’s iconic celebrations for France.



Balogun celebrated his goal by leaning on a corner flag, and later revealed that he had spoken to the Arsenal legend prior to the game.