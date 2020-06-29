Arsenal is set to offload striker Folarin Balogun this summer rather than lose him for nothing next year.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the club but has impressed for the Gunners’ Under 23s, scoring 10 goals in 16 appearances this season.

The Premier League side reportedly turned down a £5 million offer for Balogun from Brentford in January in the hope of agreeing a new contract with him.

But after failing to make a breakthrough in talks, Arsenal are ready to sell him when the transfer window reopens as long as a suitable offer arrives.

Balogun’s current deal expires at the end of next season and the Gunners would only receive a limited about of compensation for him, especially if he moves abroad.

Mikel Arteta has given chances to a number of young players since replacing Unai Emery last December, but Balogun is yet to make the step up.

The New York-born forward is said to have decided his future lies elsewhere, with “a host of Europe’s leading clubs” interested in him.