Arsenal tell £35m Balogun to find new club

Arsenal have reportedly told Folarin Balogun that he is free to find a new club this summer.



The striker spent last season out on loan at Reims in Ligue 1, where he caught the eye with 21 goals in 37 league outings – a tally only Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette and Jonathan David could better in the French top flight.



Balogun’s form during his season away led to speculation that he could compete for a regular first-team role at the Emirates Stadium in 2023-24.



However, manager Mikel Arteta is still thought to view Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as higher in his pecking order than Balogun, while the Gunners are also on the verge of signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea.



Balogun has already ruled out the possibility of spending another season out on loan as he looks for regular first-team football at a club he plays for on a permanent basis.



90min reports that the 21-year-old has rejected a fresh contract offer from Arsenal, and that the club have now told him he is free to leave North London this summer.



The report claims that Balogun’s representatives have been told to begin work on securing a move away from the Emirates Stadium, despite the youngster still having two years left to run on his contract.



The Gunners are thought to have placed a £35m asking price on the head of the USA international, who recently switched his allegiance to the United States from England.



A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in the striker, with West Ham United, Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brentford among those to have been linked.



Ligue 1 side Lille and German outfit RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on his situation.



Balogun came through the ranks at Arsenal after joining as an eight-year-old in 2008, but he has made just 10 appearances for the senior side to date, scoring twice.