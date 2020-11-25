Arsenal is sweating on a knock for Bukayo Saka suffered against Leeds United.

The Daily Mail claimed Arsenal is hopeful Saka has escaped with just bruising to his knee after being forced off injured against Leeds.

Saka came on as a second-half substitute at Elland Road, but was forced off in injury time after taking a painful blow to his right knee in a challenge with Ezgjan Alioski.

The England starlet initially tried to play through the pain, but eventually had to be replaced by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Arsenal’s medical team has been assessing Saka, who has been left out of Mikel Arteta’s squad for their Europa League tie against Molde in Norway.

Arsenal face Wolves on their return to Premier League action on Sunday and though that may also come too soon for Saka, but the Gunners are optimistic he will avoid a lengthy lay off.