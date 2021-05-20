Arsenal snatched a 3-1 win away to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Wednesday, thanks to stoppage-time goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe.

The win ensured the Gunners kept up their slim hopes of playing European football next season.

Arsenal’s record signing Pepe gave the visitors the lead against the run of the play 10 minutes before half-time, stabbing home a Kieran Tierney cross.

That was after the full-back had been released by a slick backheel from Bukayo Saka.

Crystal Palace levelled in the second half, when Christian Benteke headed home an Andros Townsend free-kick shortly after the hour mark.

It gave the home fans a moment to savour in their first game back this year and their second since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted live sport in March 2020.

Crystal Palace looked the most likely side to go on and take all three points and Wilfried Zaha had a great chance to snatch a late winner.

But he could not dribble past goalkeeper Bernd Leno when he had the chance.

Arsenal had the ball in the net moments later, with a scrappy finish from substitute Martinelli.

Pepe then clinched a fourth consecutive league win for Arsenal by slotting low into the net with practically the last kick of the game after bursting through the hosts’ defence.

Arsenal remain ninth in the standings although the win took them on to 58 points with one game left, giving them a chance of making the new UEFA Conference League next season.

Crystal Palace, who were playing their final home game under coach Roy Hodgson, are 13th on 44 points.

