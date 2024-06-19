Arsenal set limit for Osimhen deal

Arsenal remain interested in signing Victor Osimhen, but they are unwilling to meet his €120 million release clause set by Napoli.

Osimhen continues to be highly regarded as one of the top strikers in Europe, and Napoli set the release clause to protect his market value, anticipating high demand this summer.

The striker has agreed with Napoli that he can leave if a suitable offer arrives, and he is now waiting for potential clubs to make their move.

Arsenal is in search of a new striker, viewing Osimhen as a strong candidate after their failed attempt to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

However, according to a report on Calcio Napoli24, Arsenal have no intention of paying the full release clause.

They are prepared to offer €75 million to secure the former Lille striker.

This amount represents their maximum offer, and it is presented as a take-it-or-leave-it proposition to Napoli.

A source in the club said: “Osimhen is one of the finest strikers on the market at the moment, and the Nigerian star is likely to leave Napoli this summer.

“He is more prolific than our current options and will add more goals to our game, but he is not worth 120 million euros, and we should not be bullied into paying that much for him.”