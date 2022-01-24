Arsenal planning new contract talks with Bukayo Saka

Arsenal chief, Josh Kroenke, is planning new contract talks with Bukayo Saka.

Kroenke has tasked head of football operations Richard Garlick with contract negotiations for all first team players and staff, although talks are likely to begin when the season ends in May.

Football.London said Arsenal will look to reward Saka for his excellent form this season by offering him a contract extension at the end of the season.

Saka, 20, has a long-term contract with the club, which expires in 2024, but a new deal will reflect his role in the team as one of the most important players.

Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bernd Leno and Eddie Nketiah are among the senior first team players set to leave the club in the coming months, which will give the Gunners added financial firepower when putting together a lucrative contract package for their best players.