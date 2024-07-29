Arsenal open new talks for Osimhen

Arsenal have held initial talks with Napoli over a sensational summer transfer move for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international is expected to leave Naples this summer with Paris Saint-Germain leading the race to sign the striker last month.

However, the French giants have cooled their interest, refusing to meet Napoli’s huge asking price for the striker. PSG were prepared to pay €90 million for the former Lille star, an offer which was rejected by Napoli.

While PSG are still keen on Osimhen, he is not currently viewed as a priority at Parc de Princes, prompting Arsenal to reignite their interest in the player.

Corriere dello Sport report the Gunners have recently returned to Napoli to enquire about the player’s situation.

Chelsea also remain interested, with Romelu Lukaku’s prospective move to Napoli also a factor in any move.

Osimhen has a huge release clause of €130 million (£110m).

While Arsenal are long-term admirers, they have reportedly already made it clear they will not be paying that fee.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is adamant any team wishing to sign their star striker must pay that release clause.

However, Napoli have received no concrete proposals which come near that figure, and while Saudi Pro League clubs could afford such a high fee, Osimhen is keen on remaining in Europe

