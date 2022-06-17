Arsenal offer €100m to beat Manchester United to Victor Osimhen

Arsenal is willing to go to €100 million for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with Gazzetta.it saying the 23-year-old is in high demand this summer.

The Nigerian international has scored 24 goals in 51 Serie A games since a £60 million move from Lille in 2020.

And Osimhen is now ready to take the next step in his career by playing in England.

Manchester United are interested in a deal as Erik ten Hag looks to support Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta reckoned he would be the perfect replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who has just rejoined Lyon on a free transfer.

Napoli is demanding £86 million to let Osimhen go this summer.

Yet Arsenal have not been put off by the price tag, it’s claimed.

Arsenal is also facing serious competition from Spain, so they’ll need to send a top offer to convince the Partenopei.