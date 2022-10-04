Arsenal offer Bukayo Saka £200k-a-week contract

Arsenal have reportedly made a contract offer to Bukayo Saka that would see the attacker take home £200,000 a week.

The 21-year-old is yet to pen an extension on the four-year deal he signed back in 2020, and speculation over his long-term future is starting to arise.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool are said to be keeping a close eye on Saka’s contract situation at Arsenal with a view to moving for the attacker before his deal expires in 2024.

The England international remains one of the first names on the team sheet under Mikel Arteta, who is determined to tie him down to fresh terms at the Emirates as a priority.

According to the Daily Mail, an offer has now been tabled to the Hale End graduate, who would pocket a mammoth £200k per week if he puts pen to paper on those terms.

The report added that there is confidence within the Arsenal camp that an extension can be agreed, and the Gunners are aiming to tie Saka down for another three to four years.

Furthermore, Saka is understood to have invested in an executive box at the Emirates Stadium, further hinting that he sees his long-term future in North London.

Saka has started every Premier League game for Arsenal this season and has come up with one goal and four assists in the process, taking his total to the club to 24 goals and 33 assists in 140 appearances in all competitions.

The Hale End graduate has already won the FA Cup and Community Shield with the Gunners, and his performances in an England shirt in 2021-22 saw him named the Three Lions’ Men’s Player of the Year.

Arteta was asked about Saka’s contractual situation before August’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth, and the Arsenal boss insisted that he was “very confident” about an agreement being reached.

“I am very confident that we as a club, Bukayo and his family and agent are all aligned. Now it’s about putting that on a piece of paper,” Arteta told reporters. “I would like that to get done because I don’t want players to be distracted in the season. But these things take time.”

Saka himself echoed Arteta’s sentiments last month, adding: “Yes, I share his confidence. I feel like the manager’s always there for me.

“He knows when to speak to me, it’s not too much but it’s not too little and the different bits of advice he gives me are special and it makes such a difference. I really feel at home here. I really feel the love from my team-mates, my coaches and the fans as well. I really feel loved here.”

However, there have been suggestions that Arsenal and Saka could agree to a release clause in any new deal, which would become active if the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League.

As well as Saka, Arsenal are also said to be determined to agree new contracts with William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, and the former has confirmed that discussions are underway.