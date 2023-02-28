Arsenal may quit Victor Osimhen chase

Arsenal may have abandoned their interest in red-hot Victor Osimhen after a report named the clubs who have an interest in the Nigerian.

Nigerian striker Osimhen is one of the finest strikers around and probably the most in-form in the world right now.

So several clubs want to add him to their squad.

Arsenal was believed to also be in the race as they look to add a more potent front-man to their squad.

However, a report on Fichajes.net has named the clubs in the race for his signature and the Gunners are not among them.

The Spanish outlet reveals the teams in the race now are Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and can recover Folarin Balogun at the end of this season. It does not make so much sense to target Osimhen.

The Nigerian would go straight into Arsenal’s starting XI, which could affect the dressing room because the likes of Nketiah and Balogun would hardly play.

However, he is better than them and the club could offload both youngsters and replace them with the former Lille man in their group.