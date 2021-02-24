Europa League is back this week with round of 32 return leg showing live on StarTimes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal will face a tough match against Benfica with the first leg ending in a draw.

Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have less pressure, having won the first leg.

Last English club, Leicester City, will have to step up their games if they want to advance in the competition.

Arsenal, who drew 1-1 against Benfica, will play their home game in Greece because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Leicester City, who played to a goalless draw in Slavia Prague, welcome the Czech club to the King Power Stadium.

