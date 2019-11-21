Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly preparing to battle Barcelona for the signature of Red Bull Salzburg teenager Karim Adeyemi.

Barca are believed to be firm admirers of the 17-year-old, with the Spanish champions already allegedly bidding with a £13 million offer.

Adeyemi has found the back of the net on seven occasions in 14 appearances for Salzburg’s feeder team FC Liefering during the the 2019-20 season.

According to Transfermarkt, both Arsenal and Liverpool have now expressed an interest in bringing the teenager to the Premier League either at the start of 2020 or at the end of the campaign.

Adeyemi, who spent time with Bayern Munich during his youth career, has been capped at both Under-16 and Under-17 level by Germany.

The youngster will see his current deal with parent club Leipzig expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.