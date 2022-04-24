Arsenal lining up £50 million for Tammy Abraham

Arsenal is reportedly preparing to launch a £50 million summer move for Roma forward Tammy Abraham.

The 24-year-old moved to Italy from Chelsea last summer and has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Jose Mourinho’s side.

He has scored 24 goals and registered five assists in 46 appearances.

The Blues have a buy-back clause of €80 million (£66.7m), although Thomas Tuchel’s side cannot activate it until next summer, and there has recently been speculation that the England international could return to the Premier League this summer, with Manchester United said to be admirers.

However, according to the Daily Star, Arsenal is currently in pole position, with the Gunners lining up a £50 million approach for the centre-forward in the upcoming market.

The report claimed that a move for Abraham is likely to depend on whether the Gunners can secure a top-four spot in the Premier League table, which would bring Champions League football next term.

Abraham is believed to be settled in Italy but would be interested in a return to London during this summer’s transfer window, while Roma are open to a big-money sale.