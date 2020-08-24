Arsenal, Leeds and Everton are all interested in Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis, according to a report.

Dennis has risen to prominence over the past three seasons with Club Brugge, for whom he scored two goals in the Champions League in 2019-20, as well as five times in the Belgian top flight.

Capable of playing anywhere across the attack, Dennis has now emerged as a transfer target for several top European sides.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United want attacking reinforcements after missing out on Jonathan David, and Dennis is one of his main alternative targets.

According to reports, Leeds will face competition from several European heavyweights – including Premier League duo Arsenal and Everton.

Club Brugge however have slapped the sum of €40 million on Dennis.

The striker has scored 27 goals in 96 games for them, leading to his high valuation.

Arsenal, Everton and Leeds are all in the running to sign Dennis, says the report.

But they will have to fend off interest from Inter Milan, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

The report adds that Manchester United were also mulling over a move, but have since backed down in the race to sign the Nigeria forward.

Dennis remains keen on moving to a club who will be playing in the Champions League next season, though. That may give Inter or Leipzig an advantage.