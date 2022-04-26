Arsenal in contact with Napoli for Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are in contact with Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen.

Despite spending almost two months on the sidelines with a cheekbone fracture, the 23-year-old has still managed to score 16 times from 28 matches in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are known to be interested in Osimhen having extensively scouted the player this term.

Guardian reporter Freddie Paxton has revealed that Arsenal have been in contact with Osimhen’s agent.

He has stated that the club’s interest in the player is serious, with Osimhen keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Newcastle have also been linked with the 20-cap international, though he is more interested in joining Arsenal.

Though one stumbling block could be the whopping £84m asking price slapped on his head.