Arsenal hopeful over new Saka contract

Arsenal remain hopeful they will tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract and set to hold further talks with him when he returns from England duty.

Saka is into the final two years of his contract at Arsenal and getting him to agree to fresh terms is a priority for the club this summer.

They have held initial talks with him and more will take place after this round of Nations League fixtures, with Saka given time to focus on performing for England.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester City in the future, but local reports up north have cooled that talk.