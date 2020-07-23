Premier League strugglers, Arsenal FC, have handed their new sensation Bukayo Saka the club’s number 7 shirt for the 2020/2021 football season.

The young winger, who was rewarded with a new long-term contract, dropped his No. 77 for No. 7 to reflect his key role in Mikel Arteta’s squad – though he will still wear No. 77 for the two remaining games this term.

The north London club released their new home kit for the new season – and with it, some clues as to their plans for the coming campaign.

The Gunners unveiled their fresh new look on Thursday morning ahead of the final day of the Premier League season.

Arteta’s side will wear the new strip against Watford on Sunday, and also in the FA Cup Final against Chelsea on August 1.

The kit – available from July 23 – features on Arsenal’s site, and the option to print players’ names on the top has revealed a few number changes for the squad.

William Saliba signed for Arsenal last summer before being loaned back to St Etienne, but the centre-back is taking Mohamed Elneny’s No.4 shirt for the 2020/21 campaign.

Egypt international Elneny is contracted to Arsenal until 2022, but is currently on loan at Besiktas – and his squad number change to 25 suggests Arteta may look to move him on if possible.

The futures of a number of players remains uncertain, though Mesut Ozil retains his No.10 jersey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still No.14.

Dani Ceballos is another player whose fate is unclear given his loan move from Real Madrid expires at the end of the season.

However, the fact that he remains No.8 for now has given some Arsenal fans hope that the Spanish midfielder will either sign another loan deal – or seal a permanent transfer – to remain at the Emirates next year.