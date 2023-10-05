Arsenal eye Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on 19-year-old Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode, according to a report.

The 2004-born defender was a product of the Juventus youth academy and played for fourth-tier side Gozzano before joining La Viola in 2021, and he is starting to make a name for himself at senior level.

After amassing six goals and four assists in 71 games for Fiorentina’s Primavera side, Kayode made his senior debut as a starter on the opening day of the 2023-24 Serie A season, playing 81 minutes in a 4-1 thumping of Genoa.

Kayode had previously made the bench for the Italian giants in the 2022-23 season, and he has made another three top-flight appearances for La Viola, registering an assist in a 3-0 win over Cagliari on Monday.

In addition, the teenager earned his first continental start in Fiorentina’s Europa Conference League opener with Genk last month, playing the full 90 in a 2-2 stalemate, and he is expected to nail down a place in the first XI as Dodo recovers from a severe ACL injury.

Standing at 5ft 10in tall, Kayode was a key player for Italy’s Under-19s during their run to European Championship glory this summer, scoring the only goal in the final against Portugal.

The right-back – who has also been deployed as a left and right-winger – has since earned his first call-up to the Azzurri’s Under-21s, and his exploits over the past few months have inevitably attracted attention from some of Europe’s leading clubs.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal have sent scouts to Italy to monitor Kayode’s progress, and they have had their eye on the defender since his European Championship-winning contributions over the summer.

Kayode is only contracted to Fiorentina until the summer of 2025, although his terms include a 12-month extension option, and the report adds that the Europa Conference League finalists are determined to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

La Viola supposedly want to extend his stay in Serie A until 2027 or 2028, but Arsenal remain attentive to the situation and will be ready to pounce if talks between Kayode and Fiorentina lead to nowhere.

Juventus could also try to bring Kayode back to Turin, as the Bianconeri allegedly regret releasing the defender from their academy, having believed that he would not make it to the top level.

Arsenal strengthened their defensive ranks over the summer with the acquisition of Jurrien Timber from Ajax, but the Dutchman sustained an ACL injury on his Premier League debut and will miss most – if not all of – the rest of the season.

Also Read:

Nevertheless, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares all represent out-and-out right-back options for Mikel Arteta, while Thomas Partey has also filled in on that side when needed.

The Gunners are believed to have begun contract talks with White and are confident of reaching an agreement with the Englishman, but Cedric has made just one substitute appearance in the EFL Cup this season and is expected to leave when his deal runs out in 2024.

Arsenal sit third in the Premier League table and can leapfrog current leaders Manchester City should they overcome the champions on Sunday before the international break.