Arsenal draw CSKA in Europa League

Arsenal has been drawn to face CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Gunners, who progressed in the competition thanks to a 5-1 aggregate victory over AC Milan, avoided a nightmare draw against Atletico Madrid, who were instead paired with Sporting Lisbon.

The draw against a Russian side for Arsenal may yet have some unforeseen complications due to an escalating row between the UK and Russia after the latter was accused of attempting to murder a former spy on British soil earlier this month.

A maiden victory in the Europa League represents Arsenal’s best chance of securing Champions League football next season, with the side currently 12 points off fourth place in the Premier League with just eight games remaining.

Elsewhere, Germany’s RB Leipzig were drawn against Marseille of Ligue 1, while Serie A side Lazio will go up against Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

The two legs will be played on April 5 and 12.