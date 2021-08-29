Arsenal: Dino Melaye demands Mikel Arteta’s sack + Video

A staunch supporter of Arsenal Football Club, Senator Dino Melaye, is seeking the sack of the club’s boss, Mikel Arteta.

Melaye did a short video after the North London club’s 5-0 demolition by Manchester City on Saturday.

In the video, he sang and also prayed that all powers keeping the Spaniard at Arsenal will die.

The lawmaker, who is notable for singing in videos, converted a church song to fit into the needed lyrics: “Mikel Arteta, you are the problem of Arsenal, you are the problem of Arsenal… Mikel Arteta, you are the problem of Arsenal.”

He also prayed: “All the powers that is keeping Arteta at Arsenal, die, die, die.”

Before Melaye’s recent rant, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, had criticised Arsenal after they lost their opening match of the new Premier League season to Brentford.

Kagame, whose government sponsors the Gunners, said fans deserved better than “mediocrity”.

Kagame tweeted: “We just must NOT excuse or accept mediocrity.

“A team has to be built with purpose to win win win.”

Rwanda’s Government has had a sponsorship deal with the club worth more than £30 million since 2018.

As part of the deal, a “Visit Rwanda” logo is emblazoned on the Arsenal players’ shirts.

Arsenal is currently rock bottom on the Premier League table with no points and has also failed to score any goal after three games.