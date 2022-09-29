Arsenal consider new deal for Balogun

Arsenal are weighing up extending Folarin Balogun’s contract and renewing his loan with Reims.

Jeunes Footeux said Emirates boss Mikel Arteta is closely monitoring the England Under-21 striker and has already decided he wants to keep him.

But the French outlet believe the Gunners believe the 21-year-old would benefit from another term at Reims – if he remains in form and they stay in the top flight.

Balogun has already hit five goals as Ligue 1’s joint-fourth top scorer this term.

In April 2021 he signed a new four-year Arsenal contract.