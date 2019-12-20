Arsenal have announced the appointment of former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta as their new head coach.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, a former Gunners captain, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract to succeed Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

After agreeing to take his first step into management, Arteta told the Arsenal website: “This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

City, meanwhile, bid farewell to Arteta with a statement on their official website, with Pep Guardiola once again supporting his former colleague.

“Mikel has been an excellent coach for Manchester City,” he said.

“He has shown impressive dedication, hard work and knowledge of football during his time here and has been a real contributor to the club’s achievements over the past years.

“We all wish him well in his new role; I am sure he is ready for it.”