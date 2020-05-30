Arsenal is reportedly confident of tying Bukayo Saka down to a new long-term contract at the Emirates.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough campaign in North London – registering three goals and nine assists across all competitions from an unfamiliar left-back position.

However, Saka’s future at Arsenal has been the subject of much speculation recently, but the Gunners are said to be hopeful of keeping the teenager on the books at the Emirates.

According to Football.london, Saka has not yet penned a new deal with Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta’s side are confident that the Englishman will commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

Benge also echoed previous reports that Arteta’s side were not looking to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer, and a potential move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is likely to be hindered by the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saka’s current deal in North London is set to expire next summer, with Liverpool and Valencia both said to be monitoring developments surrounding the youngster.