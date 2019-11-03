Arsenal boss, Unai Emery, has two games to save his job this week, it has been claimed.

The Times said while Arsenal, who have only lost two of their opening 11 games, still sit fifth in the table, there are mounting problems for the manager.

And it is suggested Emery has just “one or two games of credit” left with the Arsenal hierarchy.

With the November international break fast approaching, it could be a time when the Gunners choose to act.

Arsenal travel to Portugal next to take on Vitoria in the Europa League on Wednesday (3:50pm), having narrowly beaten their Group F opponents 3-2 at home less than two weeks ago.

But plenty appears to be riding on next Saturday’s trip to top-four rivals Leicester (5:30pm).