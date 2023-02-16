Arsenal close to agreeing new contract for Saka

Premier League leaders Arsenal have reportedly edged closer to tying down key man Bukayo Saka to a long-term contract at the Emirates.

The Arsenal and England wide man currently has a contract which runs until 2024, and it is believed that the club have made it their top priority to ensure his future lies firmly with the Gunners.

Having already tied Gabriel Martinelli down to a lengthy contract extension this month, Arsenal are confident that their home-grown talent will follow suit after a recent breakthrough in discussions.

According to Football Insider, the likelihood of Saka leaving the club is low, and this new contract will only bolster their position in keeping him should any clubs come in with an offer.

Having shown great promise after breaking into the first team during the 2019-20 season, Saka has had a real breakout during the last 18 months.

After scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in the Premier League last season, Saka already has another 15 goal involvements to his name this season as Mikel Arteta’s side maintain a surprise title charge.

Nailing down a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England side has only seen his stock rise further, so it is no surprise that Arsenal are looking to act quickly to make sure he remains in North London.