Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly conceded defeat in the race to sign Lille forward Victor Osimhen.

Having starred during his first campaign with the French outfit, the Nigerian has been linked with a number of high-profile European clubs.

However, throughout this month, it has become increasingly likely that Napoli will win the race for the 21-year-old.

With Osimhen said to have his heart set on a switch to the Italian giants, Football Italia suggested that the likes of the Gunners and the Blues are no longer monitoring the situation.

Napoli are allegedly willing to pay in the region of £74 million for the attacker as look to bring in a replacement for Arkadiusz Milik.

Osimhen is expected to complete a transfer to Stadio San Paolo at some point next week.