Arsenal is reportedly lining up a £25 million move for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

The Gunners are expected to be in the market for a new centre-back this summer despite the fact that William Saliba is due to arrive at the club following a loan spell at Saint-Etienne.

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti continues to be linked with Mikel Arteta’s side, but according to FussballTransfers, the capital giants are putting together a £25 million deal for Akanji.

The report claimed that Arsenal held talks with BVB in January over a potential summer deal, and the 24-year-old could now be heading for the Emirates Stadium in time for the 2020-21 campaign.

Akanji, who joined Dortmund from Basel in January 2018, has made 34 appearances for Lucien Favre’s side during the 2019-20 campaign, including 24 outings in the Bundesliga.

The Switzerland international also played the full 90 minutes as BVB recorded a 4-0 win over Schalke 04 on their return to Bundesliga action last weekend.